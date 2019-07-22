Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez! Here Are All The Reasons She Inspires Us

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez!

The brunette beauty turned 27 on Monday, giving us the perfect opportunity to celebrate all the reasons she keeps inspiring us.

Gomez rose to fame at 15 on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, playing the lead role of Alex Russo. Since then, she’s starred in movies and has become a successful singer and producer.

Along the way, she’s always kept true to herself. From talking about mental health to supporting women across the globe, check out all the times Gomez made fans feel seen and inspired:

1. She supports powerful women changing the world.

The former Disney Channel star has shown unconditional support for her female friends, who are using their platform to inspire others.

2. She openly talks about mental health.

Last month, the "Good For You" singer revealed that she deleted Instagram from her phone, because of how it affected her mental health.

“It’s just become really unhealthy, I think, personally. For young people, including myself to spend all of their time fixating about on all these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me...it would make me depressed. It would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently.”

3. She makes the best bridesmaid.

The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer was the perfect maid of honor for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding on July 19th. She gave a heartwarming speech during the wedding saying, "You taught me to be strong. I pray for you. You're beautiful. ... I love you.”

4. Her scars are her strength.

After being diagnosed with lupus, Selena turned to her close friend Francia Raisa for the ultimate gift -- a kidney. She bravely shared her story on Instagram in an effort to bring awareness to the disease and inspires to remember to be kind to one another.

5. She fights for human rights.

Gomez has supported many charities including UNICEF, the ENOUGH Project, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Her most recent cause is A21, a non-profit organization working to abolish human trafficking.

She’s also spoken out about the current crisis at the US-Mexico border.

6. She's a feminist.

The 13 Reasons Why producer is here for an uproar.

"There's a certain standard women are held to because...I don't know. So many women nowadays are so loud about it," Gomez told Billboard . "We need to cause a bit of an uproar, because I've seen it. I've experienced it. It's absurd."

7. Her songs make us get up on our feet.

Coming out with hit after hit, Selena continues to kill the music game with her most recent feel-good bop "I Can't Get Enough."

ET recently caught up with Gomez, where she revealed that there's new music on the way. For more on that interview, watch the video below.

