Amid the fairytale princess gowns, chandeliers and sparkles of the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, a true moment appeared to unfold between Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles.

In an adorable photo taken inside the star-studded event, Jenner beamed out a giant smile while being reunited with the One Direction heartthrob, who was serving as co-chair of this year's gala.

Styles, 25, looked just as thrilled to see the model and reality star in her orange feathered gown, grinning and placing his hand on her waist as the two caught up.

Jenner, 23, was attending the event with her famous family, including sister Kylie, who also wore a feather ensemble, while Styles rocked a sheer black Gucci top, high-waisted pants and a pearl teardop earring.

The pair have sparked dating rumors on and off since 2013, when they were spotted driving away together after a visit to West Hollywood hot spot, Craig’s.

In 2015, they were snapped getting cozy on a yacht during a sun-filled vacation in St. Barts, and the following year a source described the pair as being “super touchy feely” during a lunch date in Los Angeles.

Following the lunch, another source said there was nothing romantic going on between the pair. “Nothing was ever going on with them. They hang out a lot,” the source said.

Jenner was also seen cheering on Styles at the final show of his Harry Styles: Live on Tour world trek in Inglewood, California, last June.

Whether or not the two have ever embarked on romance, they sure look good together!



See the latest on cute couples who attended the 2019 Met Gala below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Met Gala 2019: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Arrive in Style!

NEWS: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Stun at First Met Gala Together

NEWS: Met Gala 2019: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Arrive Sparkling

Related Gallery