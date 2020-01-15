Harry Styles, Snoop Dogg and More to Perform at Pre-Super Bowl Events

There are several big events happening in Miami, Florida, over Super Bowl weekend! From Snoop Dogg to Harry Styles, here's a look at the celebrities who are heading down south to party!

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Snoop Dogg is one of the many performers getting sports fans ready for Super Bowl LIV!

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper and country music duo Dan + Shay have been confirmed to perform at the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. The three-night waterfront event kicks off Thursday, Jan 30, and is packed with performers.

On the first night for the EA Sports Bowl portion of the festival, concertgoers will see some of hip-hop's biggest names perform, including Meek Mill, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and headliner DJ Khaled and friends.

Guns N' Roses will be headlining the festival on Friday, Jan. 31, in addition to a special performance by Snoop Dogg. The following day, last year's Super Bowl halftime performers, Maroon 5, will headline, and Dan + Shay will also take the stage.

For fans who can't make it down to Miami, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest TV show will feature highlights from the event and will air on Fox at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 1. For tickets and more info on the event, check out SuperBowlMusicFest.com.

Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Party

But that's not all! Harry Styles will be headlining the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party on Friday, Jan. 31 at Meridian Island in Miami. Also performing a special DJ set that evening is Academy, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson.

Tickets for the epic bash are available on TicketMaster.com.

2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience

On Saturday, Feb. 1, The Chainsmokers will headline this event at at an exclusive 40,000 square foot waterfront pop-up venue. In addition to the band, Rick Ross, Lost Kings and more are expected to attend.

In lead-up to the big weekend, keep checking ETonline for exclusive Super Bowl content, including this interview with Jennifer Lopez about being one of this year's halftime performers:

Jennifer Lopez Says She's Going To Give 'The Best Super Bowl Show Ever' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Super Bowl Halftime Show: How to Watch

Jennifer Lopez Says She's Going To Give the 'Best Super Bowl Show Ever' (Exclusive)

Alex Rodriguez Shares Sweet Video From Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Rehearsal

Related Gallery