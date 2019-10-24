Harry Styles Taking on 'Double Duty' as 'SNL' Musical Guest and Host on Nov. 16
Red alert, red alert! Harry Styles is not only gracing our small screens as a Saturday Night Live musical guest, the 25-year-old former boy bander will also be hosting the episode on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Styles took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news, writing, "SNL -- DOUBLE DUTY -- NOV. 16."
Styles isn't the first musician to pull double duty this season. Chance the Rapper will also be serving as both musical guest and host on Oct. 26.
Styles has performed on SNL in the past. Back in April 2017, the "Lights Up" singer performed his then-hit single "Sign of the Times" and debuted the second single, "Ever Since New York."
During the episode, Styles was also featured in several sketches, showing off his comedy chops. Styles has regularly appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and even took over as a guest host for his British pal in 2017.

