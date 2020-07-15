Hatch Collection is having an end of summer sale! From now through Aug. 18, enjoy markdowns on maternity dresses, tops, jumpsuits, pants and more pieces that will transition easily into fall -- no promo code needed.

Take advantage of these savings on stylish clothes for before, during and after pregnancy, as Hatch Collection rarely has a sale event. Hatch Collection has become a favorite among stars for maternity wear. Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba and Natalie Portman all have rocked Hatch Collection's stylish, comfortable maternity clothes during their pregnancies.

Standard shipping and returns are free, and all end of season sales are final. Tip: Subscribe to the Hatch email list and receive 10% off your first order.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Hatch Collection sale.

Breeze through the rest of summer with this sweet silk-cotton blend number.The Slouch Dress has dolman sleeves and a flattering V neck.

TheKnit Irina Pant is a comfy wardrobe staple for during and post-pregnancy.

TheEliza Dress is made with two-way stretch cotton viscose knit to fit a woman through all stages of pregnancy. This sleek style is great for any occasion -- and Meghan Markle has worn this exact piece!

Hatch one-pieces are the best, and the cotton poplin Lianna Jumpsuit is exceptionally chic. It features ruffled details, a pretty scoopneck and a self-tie belt at the waist.

You'll get tons of wear out of the relaxed-fit Linen Perfect Vee.

Need a new summer dress? Consider The Margaux Dress. This bump-friendly smocked number will look stunning in an assortment of situations

