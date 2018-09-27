Get ready for some small screen déja vu!

In the season nine premiere of Hawaii Five-0, the long-running CBS series is paying homage to the franchise's 50th anniversary with a very special two-of-a-kind television event.

The hour-long episode, which debuts Friday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will be a remake of the original Hawaii Five-O's 1968 pilot, entitled "Cocoon" -- and only ET is bringing you the behind-the-scenes scoop!

In both versions of the "Cocoon" story, former Navy SEAL Steve McGarrett -- played by Jack Lord in the original series, and now portrayed by Alex O'Loughlin -- braves a torturous sensory deprivation tank in the course of tracking a killer.

In order to mimic the iconic scene, O'Loughlin was forced to wear a "weird" new piece of wardrobe while floating in a tank. (Yep, that’s him in the image below!)

CBS

"They just had me in the most ridiculous suit of all time," O'Loughlin dished with a laugh to ET's cameras on set in Honolulu, Hawaii, earlier this month. "It was kind of strange. I kept feeling like some sort of sex gimp in this, and they had to keep covering me in this lubricant and I could smell it. It was just a weird experience."

"But I think we did a good job. I don't know, I'll never see it," O'Loughlin said with a laugh, before admitting that he's only seen "maybe four" episodes of his own series.

"I don't like watching myself," the star explained. "I feel like when I watch myself I end up thinking about myself more than I already do -- which is a lot, 'cause I'm a self-obsessed actor. I prefer to leave work at work."

Want more from Hawaii Five-0’s season nine premiere? Say "Aloha" to our sneak peek clip in the player above for an exclusive first look at the episode’s most action packed moment!

Season 9 of Hawaii Five-0 premieres Friday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Hawaii Five-0': Watch an Adrenaline-Pumping Fight From the Season 9 Premiere! (Exclusive)

Grace Park Breaks Silence on 'Hawaii Five-0' Exit: 'I Chose What Was Best for My Integrity'

'Hawaii Five-0' Sneak Peek: McGarrett and Catherine Have a Spicy Reunion (Exclusive)