Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells ET that Hickerson was booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The actress' boyfriend was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Thursday morning in Hollywood and released at 3:10 p.m. that afternoon on a $50,000 bond. Everything else in the case is confidential as it is a domestic violence case.

While the spokesperson was unable to confirm if Panettiere was involved in the incident or if it took place at their home, TMZ reports that the pair was out drinking together on Wednesday night before they had an argument that allegedly turned physical. A source tells the site that the cops were called to a residence and "noticed redness and marks on Hayden's body."

After being questioned, police determined that Hickerson allegedly started the fight, per TMZ.

The Nashville actress was first linked with Hickerson in August after reports circulated that she had split from fiance Wladimir Klitschko.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, NYPD Blue star Ricky Schroder was also arrested for allegedly striking his girlfriend. Watch below for everything we know about the arrest.

