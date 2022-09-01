Amidst the ongoing merger with Discovery+, HBO Max is offering a limited-time discount for new and returning subscribers. The streaming service is giving customers 30% off a one-year subscription when signing up and prepaying the full year. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to catch up on HBO Max's Emmy-winning show Euphoria and the new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, then this might be it.

With the HBO Max deal, you can sign up for a year of the ad-free plan for $104.99 (regularly $149.99) or get HBO Max with ads for $69.99 (regularly $99.99). Compared with the streamer's regular month-to-month pricing, the discount represents a 42% savings. HBO Max’s latest offer is good for a single year’s subscription and after the 12-month discount period, subscriptions will auto-renew at the regular subscription price.

Don't miss out on this limited-time deal to sign up for a discounted HBO Max yearly subscription before the promotion ends on October 30, 2022.

HBO Max HBO Max HBO Max When you sign up for 12 months of HBO Max, you save over 40% compared to a month-by-month plan. It is like getting 5 months of HBO Max for free. Now, you just have to choose between HBO Max with ads and ad-free HBO Max. While you pay a few more dollars each month for the ad-free plan, you get access to select movies the same day they premiere in theaters. $99.99/YEAR $69.99/YEAR WITH ADS Sign Up $149.99/YEAR $104.99/YEAR AD-FREE Sign Up

The HBO Max app is available on Apple TV, the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Roku and Fire TV devices. HBO Max consistently adds new content to its platform, so you won't get bored whenever you open up the streaming service. Despite HBO Max saying at least 36 more titles, including the Harry Potter films, will be leaving the service, reasons to add HBO Max to your streaming rotation include Friends, Rick and Morty, Sex and the City, and the new seasons of Industry, The White Lotus and The Flight Attendant.

HBO Max also allows you to stream anime films from Japanese film studio Studio Ghibli. Save on year's HBO Max subscription and catch up on every episode of Succession, The White Lotus, Insecure and so much more.

