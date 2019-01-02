Heidi Klum was ready for love and marriage before her boyfriend's proposal late last month.

The 45-year-old supermodel stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in a pre-taped segment and reveals that she's up for a third try at marriage.

"I've been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage, I do. Even though I failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it," she says of her relationships with Seal and Ric Pipino. "I found a great person, so let's see what happens."

Following the tapping of the segment, Klum got engaged to Tom Kaulitz and shared the happy news on Instagram. "I SAID YES," she captioned a pic of her hand on Kaulitz's face, a pose which conveniently showed off her shiny new ring.

While on Ellen, Klum also discusses her elaborate Halloween costume with Kaulitz, 29, back in October. The pair spent Halloween as Fiona and Shrek and Kaulitz's willingness to participate in the costume just made Klum love him even more.

"I always wanted to be Fiona, and I never had a Shrek and now I have a Shrek, so I was like, 'Will you be my Shrek?' And he said, 'Yes, of course. I would love to,'" she recalls. "And then I kind of didn't mention that we were going to arrive in this onion carriage buggy thing that was in the movie and he was like, 'Why do I have to go in this?' I mean he was so nice that he agreed on all these things."

When ET caught up with Klum at her annual Halloween bash, she echoed many of the same sentiments regarding her now-fiance.

"It is so sweet that he’s actually doing this,” Klum said at the time. "I’ve done this many times, doing prosthetics and all of this stuff, so for him to go through this is pretty phenomenal.”

