Heidi Klum is speaking out against recent reports that she only eats 900 calories a day -- which is far lower than the recommended 2,200 calories a day for an active woman her age.

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old model took to her Instagram after judging America's Got Talent to call reports she counts her calories "crap," while adding, "I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories."

She continued, "I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read. So, I don’t count my calories."

Klum said she then got on the scale after a fan asked her how much she weighed, revealing she weighs 138 pounds, and pointed to that as the source of the calorie-counting reports.

"Someone asked me how much I weighed and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed and, I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap," she said.

"People just make up stories,” Klum added. “One person writes it and then everyone jumps on it."

Klum noted that a 900-calorie diet isn’t healthy and the reports could inspire people to follow it.

"It’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good for [them]," she said.

In 2018, Klum spoke to ET about how she maintains her incredible body.

"I start with smoothies and, you know, I do three big meals. But really, my last one is at 6 p.m.," Klum revealed of her diet. "I eat with my kids. I think that also helps a little bit. I don’t eat at, like, 8 or 9 at night, because when you do that, and then you have a few glasses of wine, then it sits there in your stomach and you go to sleep."

The mother of four added, "I think when you eat a little on the earlier side, it has time to digest and I think it is a little better for your body."

In addition to sharing some tips for keeping your calorie intake under control, Klum spoke more about her food rules after previously telling ET that she passes on "anything fat free."

"I don’t really have a specific diet. I just eat really healthily. I like to run on the treadmill a little bit, but really for me, it’s all from the inside out. It’s all, you know, you are what you eat. You hear it all the time, and I really do believe that," Klum explained. "I don’t really eat out a lot. I think when you eat out a lot, or you order food in a lot, then it kind of gets a little tricky, because you don’t know what people are putting in there. So, I cook a lot. I know what goes into the food. It’s always fresh food."

