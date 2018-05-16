Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Go Head to Head Over His Graduation Party (Exclusive)

Working with celebrities isn't always a walk in the park -- just ask David Tutera.

The event planner meets with Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt to plan Pratt's graduation party on this week's episode of David Tutera's Celebrations -- but their wardrobe fitting doesn't exactly go as planned.

"This looks like I live in England," Pratt snaps as he's shown options for the big day.

"Stop being ridiculous," Montag replies, causing her and Pratt to continue bickering. "Please stop!"

"No!" he says. "And this is not how I wanted my party to go... this is not my vision. David clearly didn't listen to it, so this is David's fault. I'm so over this."

"Hey, where are you going?" Montag shouts after him. "That's so annoying, Spencer!"

Pratt and Montag recently celebrated another big milestone: their nine-year anniversary. The couple married on April 25, 2009, and welcomed their son, Gunner, last year. See more on the couple in the video below.

