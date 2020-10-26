Prime Day 2020 is over; however, there are loads of deals and deep discounts at Amazon's Holiday Dash event from Apple, Adidas, Ugg, Samsung, Fitbit, Toshiba, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Sony, Amazon Devices and hundreds of other retailers.

The company shared that during Amazon's Holiday Dash, there would be deals coming to over one million items across all different categories, on top brands such as Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Rachael Ray, Under Armour, Lucky Brand, Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, Levi's, Bose, Song, HP, Fitbit, Panasonic, Roborock, Toshiba, Sony, Coleman, Marvel, Ticwatch and more.

The Amazon Holiday Dash extravaganza kicked off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays. Other retailers are already gearing up to compete. Notably, Walmart just launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, on Sept. 15.

Take up to 80% off a range of products like Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.

Below are some of the best post Prime Day 2020 deals Entertainment Tonight has found that are still on sale at the Amazon Holiday Dash event and are ready to shop right now.

Smart Home

Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices

Headphones, Speakers and Cameras

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Face Masks

Health

Kitchen

Home Improvement

Clothing

Shoes

Sunglasses

Handbags

Beauty

Kids

Gaming

Jewelry

Below, we've compiled our favorite fashion deals so far. With Prime Day over now, so you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest Post-Prime Day deals straight here as soon as we find them and beyond the end of the Prime Day sale.

Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel

Alo Yoga

Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

American Apparel

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%

Cole Haan Shoes

Coleman Outdoor Gear

Crocs

Cubcoats

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Herschel

J.Crew

Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

Keurig Coffee Makers

Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Levi's -- Save Up to 40%

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

Marc Jacobs

Marvel

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Panasonic Electronics

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Rachael Ray

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Roborock Robot Vacuums

Samsonite Luggage

Shopbop: Save Up to 40%

Skechers

Soludos Footwear

Steve Madden Shoes

Superga Footwear

Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

TicWatch

Timex Men's Watches

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

Tumi Luggage

Under Armour

Veja Sneakers

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

Read more about Amazon Prime Day on our sister sites:

RELATED CONTENT:

