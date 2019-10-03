Here's How the 'Mean Girls' Cast Celebrated Their Iconic October 3rd

In the words of Lindsay Lohan, "This October 3rd is monumental!"

On Thursday, October 3rd, the former Mean Girls star took to Instagram to share some exciting news while reuniting the comedy's cast.

Lohan, along with Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra, Daniel Franzese, Jan Caruana and Stephanie Drummond all teamed up to film a video to announce that they are raising funds for Thirst Project.

"Today, of course, I'll ask you what day it is," Bennett begins, followed by Franzese, adding, "We're also going to ask that you give."

The video continues with the rest of the actors asking their fans to donate to Thirst Project, an organization that donates fresh water wells to developing countries to bring clean water to those that need it.

"We all know Cady was from Africa, but this year we want to help building a well in Uganda," Lohan says, as Seyfried chimes in sharing that each well brings water to 500 people for the rest of their lives.

The sweet video ends with Bennett reciting his famous Mean Girls quote, "What day is it?" with the his former co-stars answering, "October 3rd."

Meanwhile, Mean Girls creator and writer Tina Fey and Mean Girls superfan Busy Phillips hosted a viewing party on the Mean Girls' Broadway musical's Facebook.

During the event the pair played trivia, answered fan questions and gave away "fetch" prizes including tickets to see the show on Broadway.

For more on Mean Girls, watch below.

