Here's How to Make Kylie Jenner's Color-Changing Butterfly Power Tea

It’s tea time!

Kylie Jenner stunned her Instagram followers with a color-changing tea that’s actually an ancient medicinal beverage that has been used for centuries.

Made popular in South East Asia, the butterfly power tea switches colors as its pH balance changes. The tea is commonly used in Thailand and Vietnam, and is usually served after dinner.

In Kylie’s Instagram video, the billionaire beauty mogul squeezes a slice of lemon into the tea, making it turn from a deep sapphire color to a purple shade.

The all-natural tea is derived from the butterfly pea flower -- also known as Clitoria ternatea -- and is usually served with honey and lemon. Butterfly pea flower tea is a great calming agent that can be used to treat anxiety and depression. The tea can also be used to promote weight loss, improve brain function and enhance memory.

The recipe is super easy, all you need is:

1 1/2 teaspoon loose-dried butterfly pea flowers

1 cup of hot water

1 lemon wedge

How to Make It:

Steep tea as you would normally, either with the flowers in a strainer, or mixing the powder into hot water. Squeeze fresh lemon into the tea and watch it change colors right before your eyes!

You can buy a 50-pound pack of dried butterfly pea flowers on Amazon for the budget-friendly price of $5. If you don’t want to use dried-out flowers, there’s also a butterfly pea flower powder, which runs a little pricier. The organic powder tea from Ancient Choice is free of preservatives, sugars, and soy. It’s also gluten-free and vegan.

Packed with antioxidants, flavonoids, and peptides that will stimulate collagen production and combat inflammation, butterfly pea flower tea can naturally fulfill your beauty needs. It makes a great detox tea that helps improve your hair, skin, eyesight, and can be used as an anti-aging stimulant.

The blue tea makes a perfect beverage for your next socially distanced soiree, whether it’s a summer, fall or winter party, the color-shifting tea will surely turn heads. It can even give your cocktails a cobalt-colored tint!

Blue butterfly pea flower tea works for a fun back-to-school project and beverage too. Teachers (or parents) working from home, or inside the classroom, can use the tea as a quick science lesson that’s sure to wow students.

Check back with ET Style for more interesting fashion and beauty finds.

Watch Kylie's blue tea transform to purple in the video below.

Try Kylie Jenner’s Color-Changing Butterfly Pea Flower Tea at Home This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Get More Deals Like These -- Right in Your Inbox! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes from the Amazon Big Summer Sale

15 Best Designer Watches From the Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 65% Off

Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $44 at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Launched a Secret Sale on Kate Spade Accessories