Khloe Kardashian is over all the drama, despite it playing out on upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 35-year-old reality star called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, and offered an update about her feelings towards Tristan Thompson -- her ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, True -- and Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend, after the two were accused of cheating.

"I know everybody makes mistakes, I think it's how you handle it and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me it's not sincere," Khloe explained. "I'm forgiving. I'm forgiven. I'm not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that it's only going to affect me. ...That chapter is closed for me."

It's the Revenge Body star's hope that she, Tristan and Jordyn can get on with their lives and put the drama behind them. "I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people," she told Seacrest, an executive producer on KUWTK. "I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That's genuinely how I feel."

Khloe also addressed an emotional scene on an upcoming episode of KUWTK where Tristan shows up to True's first birthday party. "Oh my god, Tristan is here," Khloe exclaims in a super tease for the E! show. "...No, I'm done."

"True's birthday was just a couple weeks after all of that stuff happened. So, everything was really raw and fresh. That was really hard," she admitted while on the radio show. "You're going to see that in the first episode [of the season], really how we even came to the point where I even invited Tristan to her first birthday. I always wanted that to be obviously a mommy and daddy thing."

Khloe added, "In my family it is everyone who is going through this breakup. So I knew in my family it was going to be a lot of high tension, but I still wanted to do what was best for True."

Meanwhile, Jordyn seems to be doing just what Khloe hoped and moving on with her life. The model recently gave ET an update as to how she's doing following a dramatic few months:

