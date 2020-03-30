Herschel Backpacks, Laptop Sleeves and More Are Up to 60% Off
Vancouver-based lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. is giving big discounts. Herschel is offering up to 60% off on select bestselling colors and styles from past seasons through April 14.
The sale lineup features Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack), laptop sleeve options, luggage, accessories and apparel. Receive free shipping on orders over $30. Note, all sale items are final.
Although most are holding off on traveling for a while, now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so they're ready for future getaways.
Shop ET Style's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.
Perhaps the most recognizable Herschel backpack, this vintage mountaineering-inspired style is both functional and fashionable. Standout features include front magnetic buckled straps, padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port.
Made for everyday carrying, the sleek Pop Quiz Backpack with multiple pocket storage is as versatile as it is stylish.
The perfect weekender duffle with lots of room. The bag comes with a removable padded shoulder strap and signature shoe compartment.
A sporty, minimal-style snap jacket you can throw on with a variety of outfits for cool flair.
Collect this essential cuff knit beanie in a range of colors.
Wear the trendy belt bag slung on the waist or over the shoulder.
A durable, four-wheel hard shell carry-on is easy to transport. Most importantly, it'll easily fit your belongings thanks to the split design zippered mesh storage and garment straps.
We love this padded and fleece lined sleeve for laptops and tablets.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
