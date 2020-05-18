Herschel Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Backpacks, Laptop Sleeves and More

Vancouver-based lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. is giving big discounts on fashion, bags and backpacks for men and women. Herschel is offering up to 50% off hundreds of best-selling colors and styles from past seasons.

The sale lineup features exclusive deals on Herschel bags (including the iconic Herschel Little America backpack), laptop sleeve options, luggage, accessories and apparel. Receive free shipping on orders over $30. Note, all sale items are final.

Although many of us are holding off on traveling for a while, now is the time to score Herschel's cool, refined travel goods on discount so they're ready for future getaways.

Shop ET Style's favorite Herschel products from the sale, below.

Anchor Sleeve Herschel Herschel Anchor Sleeve Herschel We love this padded and fleece lined sleeve for laptops and tablets. REGULARLY FROM $29.99 From $20.99 at Herschel

Little America Backpack Herschel Herschel Little America Backpack Herschel Perhaps the most recognizable Herschel backpack, this vintage mountaineering-inspired style is both functional and fashionable. Standout features include front magnetic buckled straps, padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port. REGULARLY $99.99 $69.99 at Herschel

Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Made for everyday carrying, the sleek Pop Quiz Backpack with multiple pocket storage is as versatile as it is stylish. REGULARLY $74.99 $44.99 at Herschel

Varsity Jacket Herschel Herschel Varsity Jacket Herschel A sporty, minimal-style snap jacket you can throw on with a variety of outfits for cool flair. REGULARLY $149.99 From $104.99 at Herschel

Elmer Beanie Herschel Herschel Elmer Beanie Herschel Collect this essential cuff knit beanie in a range of colors. REGULARLY $19.99 $13.99 at Herschel

Sixteen Hip Pack Herschel Herschel Sixteen Hip Pack Herschel Wear the trendy belt bag slung on the waist or over the shoulder. REGULARLY $29.99 $20.99 at Herschel

Trade Luggage Carry-On Herschel Herschel Trade Luggage Carry-On Herschel A durable, four-wheel hard shell carry-on is easy to transport. Most importantly, it'll easily fit your belongings thanks to the split design zippered mesh storage and garment straps. REGULARLY $179.99 $107.99 at Herschel

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

