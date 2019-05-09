Hilary Duff Engaged to Matthew Koma: See the Gorgeous Ring!

Hilary Duff and longtime love Matthew Koma are taking their relationship to the next level!

On Thursday, Koma revealed he'd popped the question, and Instagrammed a picture of Duff proudly displaying her new engagement ring.

"I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff," Koma wrote, also sharing a pic of the two sharing a kiss.

Duff posted the same photos, writing, "He asked me to be his wife♥️."

Last October, Duff and Koma, both 31, welcomed their daughter, Banks Violet Bair. Duff is also a mom to a 7-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff and Koma, a record producer and songwriter, were first linked in January 2017, and dated on and off before getting serious.

“I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated," she said during her appearance on The Talk in December 2017. "Timing is such a big deal! I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again."

ET spoke to Duff at a Golden Globes after-party in January to which she brought Koma as her date, and she said the two were not rushing to get married.

"I'm really happy, he's amazing, and I mean, honestly, we don't really want to leave the house that much these days," she admitted. "We just stare at our baby and we're like, 'Look what we made. We did this.' And he's such an amazing dad and so supportive and I just feel very happy."

