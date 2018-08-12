Hilary Duff is ready for baby number two!

But like any journey, Duff's pregnancy isn’t without its “tough” times.

The 30-year-old star, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Matthew Koma later this year, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the latest in her pregnancy.

The actress and singer -- who has a 6-year-old son, Luca, from her marriage to former hockey star Mike Comrie -- posted a cute video in which she held her baby belly while wearing a dark, floral dress and enjoying the scent of fresh bouquets.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” the Younger star wrote. “Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some tough long days, but it sure is special.”.

“Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol,” she continued, before giving Koma a shout out. “Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you. ❤️💖 ”

The star announced her joyous news in June, excitedly taking to social media to share that she and Koma “made a little princess of our own.”

Sunday’s video is the latest in Duff’s pregnancy updates. In July, she hilariously compared bellies with Koma while riding an elevator. “I win,” she captioned the pic.

Two days later, she opened up about how being pregnant was “hard as hell.”

