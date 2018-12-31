Hilary Duff is all about sharing the realness of mom life.

The former Disney star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a mirror selfie as she showed off her post-baby belly in denim shorts and a black crop top while holding her two-month-old daughter, Banks. Duff's tired expression can't be missed as she peeks at the camera from behind her sunglasses, but her baby girl looks happy as can be.

"We two months in sister. Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment my little strugglebunny," the actress captioned the pic.

The day before, Duff hilariously called her daughter a "handful," but appeared to let off some steam during a family beach trip with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, and her 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie.

While Duff looks great following the birth of her second baby, there were times where she struggled with body image. The Younger star opened up about her battle with her health during an interview with Byrdie in July.

“I struggled a little bit when I was 18 or 19 with food. And wanting to fit into this ‘image’ of a girl who is not me. But that was such a long time ago," said Duff, who previously revealed that she weighed 98 pounds when she was 17. "Honestly, I feel like I’m in the same 5 to 10 pound struggle as most other women out there. Sometimes I’m crushing it and feeling great, and other times I’m like, ugh. I love to cook and, honestly, being a mom and being consistently busy helps keep my priorities straight.”

“I work out a lot. Obviously, I want to be fit, but I’m 5’2’’ and I’m definitely not a ‘skinny girl.’ I’m a healthy girl," she continued. "I always feel really empowered by what my body can do—having babies, getting pregnant, or swinging Luca around. He’s like 45 pounds, and I’m dangling him by his ankles and chasing him all around. So I’m so grateful that I’m strong and my body’s there for me."

