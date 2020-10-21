And just like that: The holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start holiday shopping!

Finding the perfect gift for loved ones takes time, so it's always a good idea to check each one off the gift list as early as you can. Whether you're looking for a Christmas gift, Hanukkah gift, stocking stuffers or hostess gifts, we've gathered the best editorially chosen products to make getting through this year's holiday shopping list easy.

Plus, we'll keep you updated on the amazing deals that'll make for excellent gifts and save you money. Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it, but there are lots of great deals to scoop up in the meantime.

Peek ahead for ET Style's lineup of great gift ideas for every special person in your life.

Best Beauty Holiday Advent Calendars

A stylish gift for every day makes counting down to the holidays even more fun.

Best Gifts Under $100

Find the perfect present that won't break the bank.

Best Gifts Under $50

Shop affordable, on-sale gifts from candles to travel bags.

Best Gifts Under $25

There are lots of budget-friendly options to shop this holiday season.

Best Holiday Decor Deals

Get your space yuletide-ready with these deals.

Best Holiday Beauty Deals for Gift Giving

Give the gift of glam.

Best White Elephant Gifts

Take the guesswork out of your Secret Santa gift selection.

Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers

Sweet, useful and yummy gifts to tuck into those stocking hung with care.

Cool Gifts For Teens, According to TikTok

We did some digging on the popular app to gather gifts teens actually want.

Best Pajama Sets to Give as Gifts

Give them the coziness they crave.

