November is here, which means it's officially holiday shopping season. After last year's holiday season -- which saw many families and friends spending it apart -- the 2021 holidays may be the uplifting pick-up we need, and gift giving is as appreciated and important as ever.

To help you find a great gift for any gift recipient -- whether that's your partner, friend, mom, dad, sibling, family member, co-worker, boss, anyone! -- ET is here to help you with our ultimate holiday gift guide. We've selected the best gift idea options to browse through, along with deals and promo codes to help you save money this year.

We've gathered the best products to make getting through this year's holiday shopping list easy. Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers, gift baskets, delicious treats, fun gifts, unique gifts, beauty advent calendars, Christmas gift ideas, Hanukkah gifts or last minute gifts, our selection is sure to have something you'll want to put a bow on.

Be sure to check the latest shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts arrive on time. CBS News reports the nation's ports are getting seriously backlogged, so grabbing gifts as soon as possible is a good idea as shipping delays are expected this season.

Peek ahead for our lineup of great gift ideas for every special person in your life and check back as we add more!

See more holiday gifting ideas from our friends at Rachael Ray and the Doctors.

Fashion

Lululemon Has Stylish Activewear Gifts for Every Type of Work

Picks include the famous Align Leggings and the TikTok-famous belt bag.

Free People's Holiday Gift Guide

Including Hailey Bieber's fleece jacket.

Best Pajama Sets to Give as Gifts

Give them the coziness they crave.

Tory Burch's Gift Guide Is So Chic -- Plus Shop Secret Deals!

Handbags, boots and those famous ballet flats.

Best Gifts for 'Sex and the City' Fans

The HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That..., is coming soon!

Home Decor, Kitchen & Tech

Best Gifts for Home From Amazon

Spice up everyone's home this holiday season with epic gifts which will upgrade everyone's home.

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals On Tech Gifts

TVs, headphones, smart watches and more.

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays

Cozy up in the perfect throw or fuzzy blanket for winter and beyond.

Best Scented Holiday Candles

A cozy, warm candle is always a good gift idea.

Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

Kitchen staples for cooking, baking and prepping.

Best Wine Advent Calendars and Wine Club Subscriptions to Gift

Red, white, rosé, orange, whatever!

11 Anti-Winter Blues Essentials That'll Make Great Gifts

From a therapy light to an essential oil diffuser.

Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

Know an insomniac? Gift these slumber staples.

Best Meal Kits for the Holidays

Treat loved ones to a delicious, easy-to-make meal kit.

Best Home Gym Equipment to Give as Gifts

For the person who rather work out from the comfort of home.

Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers

Gifts to get your java-loving friends totally jazzed up for the holidays.

Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services for the Holidays

Show loved ones you're thinking of them by sending a festive floral arrangement or plant.

Pet Gifts for the Holidays

From stylish pet-themed apparel and decor to unique treats and toys, fetch these gifts now.

Toys

Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021, According to Amazon

Don't miss out on the BIGGEST toys of the year.

Best Star Wars Gifts

Legos, plushies, collectible action figures and more.

Beauty

Best Beauty Holiday Advent Calendars

A beauty gift every day makes counting down to the holidays even more fun.

Sephora Beauty Insider Members Can Save Sitewide Right Now

On beauty favorites like Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, Olaplex and more.

Best Beauty Gifts on Amazon

Shop Honest Beauty, Farmacy, Drunk Elephant and more.

Ulta's Black Friday Deals: Coveted Gifts for Beauty Lovers

Brands like Too Faced, Urban Decay and Mario Badescu.

Best Beauty Tools of 2021

Like the Dr. Dennis Gross LED face mask to the GLO teeth whitening kit.

A Little Bit of Everything

Nordstrom's Black Friday Deals Are Here: UGG, Nike, Barefoot Dreams

Shop gifts from the department store that has it all.

Macy's Early Black Friday Deals: Save Big As You Shop for Gifts

Apparel, kitchen accessories, diamonds, luggage and more.

Best Subscription Boxes to Gift

Whether they love clothes, skincare or snacks.

The Ultimate Luxury Gifts Worth the Splurge

NuFace, Dyson, Vitamix, La Mer and more.

Black-Owned Brands to Shop for the Holidays

Fashion, beauty, home and wellness gifts from Black-owned small businesses.

Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Require Shipping

For the procrastinators.

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Holiday gifts that won't break the bank.

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200

Treat loves ones to Amazon faves from an air fryer to a Kindle.

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Shop holiday gifts you can get with two-day shipping.

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Budget-friendly gifts without spending a fortune.

Best Deals on Stocking Stuffers for Everyone On Your Christmas List

Shop the quirkiest and most fun goodies.

Best White Elephant and Secret Santa Gifts

Gifts under $10, $20, $50 and $100.

Funny Gifts for Mom and Dad That Are $50 or Less

Make them chuckle with these fun gag gifts.

Best Holiday Gifts According to TikTok

Here's exactly what to get the teen in your life, inspired by the popular social app.

Celebrity Gift Guides

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Gifts From POC-Owned and Women-Owned Brands

The annual list is celebrating its 25th anniversary!

Oprah's Favorite Things: Best Fashion Gifts

The media mogul's fashion recommendations are always stylish and versatile.

Oprah's Favorite Things: 16 Best Items Under $50

You don't need to break the bank to give an Oprah-approved gift.

Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop the Best Home Gifts

Picks include everything from a stuffed waffle maker to hot sauce.

Meghan Markle Introduced This Wellness Brand to Oprah

Gift the royal-approved super latte kit from Clevr.

JoJo Siwa's Amazon Gift Guide Has a Ton of Fun Gift Ideas

The Dancing with the Stars contestant's picks include a wearable blanket to a bow-embellished scooter.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Has Chic Loungewear Gifts

For the one who has been eyeing the cozy matching set.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Dropped a Holiday Collection

Shop sexy lingerie to comfy loungewear.

Gabrielle Union, Drew Barrymore and Billy Porter Share Their Fave Gifts from Small Businesses

Support small businesses this holiday season, available to shop on Amazon.

Nicole Richie Collaborated with Etsy Creators on Holiday Homeware

Stunning handmade accessories with a glamorous touch.

For Someone Special

Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget

In case you're planning on getting engaged this holiday season.

Cutest Holiday Cards to Send This Year

Elevate your card-giving game with these stationary essentials.

Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Major Milestones

Mark milestones with these thoughtful anniversary gifts.

RELATED CONTENT:

REI Gear Up Get Out Sale: The Best Deals for Fall & Winter Adventures

Free People's 24-Hour Sale -- Save Up to 25% Off

The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion

Anthropologie's Holiday Sale Has Entertaining Essentials Up to 30% Off

Macy's Black Friday Preview Sale: Take An Extra 20% Off Select Items

The 10 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now