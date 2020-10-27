Holiday Gift Guide: Fashion Gifts on Amazon -- Savage X Fenty, UGG, Tory Burch and More Big Brands
Looking for a fashionable gift? Amazon has a ton of stylish options for you to choose from. The online retailer giant has released its 2020 holiday gift guide and the fashion gift category is filled with clothing and accessory goodies from big brands.
To make shopping easier this holiday season, ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion gifts to buy on Amazon. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop.
Plus, be sure to check back to see if any of these gifting options will be on sale during Prime Day, which will start on Oct. 13. We'll keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the huge sale event.
Browse through our top picks of fashion gifts from Amazon ahead.
Gift this stunning lavender lace bra and underwear set from Savage X Fenty, designed by Rihanna.
These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look.
UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper.
On-trend tie-dye sweatpants to wear whenever -- working from home, lounging on the couch or running errands.
Spoil your fashionable friend with the coveted knotted headband by Lele Sadoughi.
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole.
Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.
A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters.
Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack.
An elegant A-line dress with cold shoulder detail for special occasions.
