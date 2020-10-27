Shopping

Holiday Gift Guide: Fashion Gifts on Amazon -- Savage X Fenty, UGG, Tory Burch and More Big Brands

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

Looking for a fashionable gift? Amazon has a ton of stylish options for you to choose from. The online retailer giant has released its 2020 holiday gift guide and the fashion gift category is filled with clothing and accessory goodies from big brands. 

To make shopping easier this holiday season, ET Style has combed through the site to gather the best fashion gifts to buy on Amazon. Some of our favorites include a gorgeous bra and underwear set from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty, chic stud earrings by Tory Burch, waterproof UGG boots and tie-dye loungewear from Amazon's The Drop. 

Plus, be sure to check back to see if any of these gifting options will be on sale during Prime Day, which will start on Oct. 13. We'll keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the huge sale event. 

Browse through our top picks of fashion gifts from Amazon ahead. 

Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra With Lace & High Leg Lace Brazilian
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty bra and panty
Amazon
Savage Not Sorry Half Cup Bra With Lace & High Leg Lace Brazilian
Savage X Fenty

Gift this stunning lavender lace bra and underwear set from Savage X Fenty, designed by Rihanna

BRA
UNDERWEAR

Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Amazon
Logo Flower Resin Stud Earring
Tory Burch

These chic Tory Burch logo earrings will add a touch of glamour to any look. 

Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
Amazon
Classic Clear Mini Ankle Boot
UGG

UGG's newest boot style is waterproof, designed with faux shearling enclosed in a cool clear upper. 

Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
The Drop
The Drop Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
Amazon
Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
The Drop

On-trend tie-dye sweatpants to wear whenever -- working from home, lounging on the couch or running errands. 

Velvet Knotted Headband
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Velvet Knotted Headband
Amazon
Velvet Knotted Headband
Lele Sadoughi

Spoil your fashionable friend with the coveted knotted headband by Lele Sadoughi. 

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci

Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 

Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Gift the ultra-chic and timeless Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. 

Time Teller
Nixon
Nixon Time Tellerv
Amazon
Time Teller
Nixon

A sleek all-black stainless steel Nixon watch that's water-resistant up to 100 meters. 

REGULARLY $100

Kanken Mini Classic Backpack
Fjallraven
Fjallraven mini backpack
Amazon
Kanken Mini Classic Backpack
Fjallraven

Gift this adorable mini version of the iconic Fjallraven backpack.

Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress
Modecrush
Modecrush Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress
Amazon
Cold Shoulder Cocktail Party Skater Dress
Modecrush

An elegant A-line dress with cold shoulder detail for special occasions.

