Holiday Gifts $50 and Under
With the Christmas holiday just two months away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Target, Walmart and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.
Find red hot deals on women’s clothing, kids' clothing and toys, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, cozy socks and sweaters, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, trendy sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.
Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley Levi's, Ugg and Skechers.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, back-to-school presents, or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.
Ahead, find our picks for the best holiday gifts under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals!
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps.
Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room.
The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp.
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole.
The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom.
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey.
It's the little things. With a retail value of over $100, this comprehensive set of beauty minis includes Ahava Original Mineral Hand Cream, Korres Pure Greek Olive 3 in 1 Nourishing Oil, PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème and Too Faced Deluxe Lip Injection Extreme.
This travel duffel bag is ideal for a weekend trip. You can also use it as a gym bag.
The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing, shea butter-rich body treats.
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal warm leggings with pockets. They are perfect for this upcoming winter months to help keep you warm and dry.
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.
The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets.
Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Vinylic Lip lacquer and Lash Slick mascara.
Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box.
A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket.
This Vera Bradley duffle bag is perfect for a weekend getaway. This medium duffle bag comes in 28 different colors and styles.
This adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is classic adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black.
'Paw Patrol’s' ultimate fire truck features flashing lights, water cannon launchers, an extendable ladder, and a figurine of the show’s four-legged star, Marshall.
Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products.
This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad.
Oakley's Blade 30L Backpack is super light and comfy to wear. This Oakley backpack comes in six colors.
Fossil’s leather flip wallet makes for a great, budget-friendly gift.
Hoop it up with this compact net enclosure basketball game complete with electronic LED scoring and announcer sounds, and two mini basketballs.
REI’s durable, water-repellant insulated jacket is available in women’s and men’s sizes.
The Vera Bradley Hipster Signature bag is a slim crossbody bag to take anywhere.
The Buddha Board is perfect for someone who likes art and winding down (perhaps with a glass of wine, too). The water painting board lets the user make a beautiful image while relaxing and appreciating the meditative moment before the water evaporates and the image fades away to leave room for another new creation.
Blending sponges are a must-have for any makeup lover’s collection.
A liquid liner, an everyday mascara and a makeup remover walk into your shopping cart...
Made from synthetic bristles, the four-piece set made includes a highlight brush, a blush brush, a foundation brush, and a tapered face brush for setting powder or liquid creams.
Extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma.
This limited-edition glam box features the 3D Rome lash style, plus a full-size Triple X Mascara and a mini black-pigmented lash adhesive.
Cute and cozy non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton.
A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage.
This vanilla cupcake-scented candle adds light to any space while giving off a sweet aroma.
Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design.
A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look.
Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish.
Cozy up for a good night’s sleep with CYZ men’s flannel pajama pants.
