Holiday Gifts $50 and Under

With the Christmas holiday just two months away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Target, Walmart and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Find red hot deals on women’s clothing, kids' clothing and toys, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, cozy socks and sweaters, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, trendy sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley Levi's, Ugg and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, back-to-school presents, or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Ahead, find our picks for the best holiday gifts under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. REGULARLY $65 $49.99 at Amazon

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas Amazon Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp. REGULARLY $37 $31 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $23.99 at Amazon

The Skincare Set Glossier Glossier The Skincare Set Glossier The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom. REGULARLY $52 $40 at Glossier

Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat Daily Ritual Amazon Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat Daily Ritual Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey. REGULARLY $40.49 $26.13 at Amazon

Very Merry Beauty Sample Box HSN HSN Very Merry Beauty Sample Box HSN It's the little things. With a retail value of over $100, this comprehensive set of beauty minis includes Ahava Original Mineral Hand Cream, Korres Pure Greek Olive 3 in 1 Nourishing Oil, PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème and Too Faced Deluxe Lip Injection Extreme. $25.50 at HSN

Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This travel duffel bag is ideal for a weekend trip. You can also use it as a gym bag. REGULARLY $128 $65.00 at Amazon

Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane Amazon Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing, shea butter-rich body treats. $14 at Amazon

Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF Amazon Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings BALEAF These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal warm leggings with pockets. They are perfect for this upcoming winter months to help keep you warm and dry. REGULARLY $27 $22.94 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. ORIGINALLY $50 $45.25 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. REGULARLY $59.99 $29.39 at Amazon

Smith Backpack Nixon Amazon Smith Backpack Nixon The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. REGULARLY $75 $37.99 at Amazon

The Dew + Define Set Glossier Glossier The Dew + Define Set Glossier Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Vinylic Lip lacquer and Lash Slick mascara. $45 at Glossier

Motivational Gift Box DearAvaGifts Etsy Motivational Gift Box DearAvaGifts Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box. $44.95 on Etsy

Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz Marc Jacobs Macy's Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz Marc Jacobs A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket. REGULARLY $30 $25.50 with code at Macy's

Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Women's Signature Cotton Medium Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley duffle bag is perfect for a weekend getaway. This medium duffle bag comes in 28 different colors and styles. REGULARLY $85 $38.25 on Amazon

Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt adidas Amazon Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt adidas This adidas Originals Women's Large Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt is classic adidas apparel. This sweatshirt comes in black/white, red/white and white/black. REGULARLY $65 $50.05 at Amazon

Ultimate Fire Truck Playset Paw Patrol Macy's Ultimate Fire Truck Playset Paw Patrol 'Paw Patrol’s' ultimate fire truck features flashing lights, water cannon launchers, an extendable ladder, and a figurine of the show’s four-legged star, Marshall. REGULARLY $59.99 $38.99 at Macy’s

The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier The Core Lip Collection Glossier Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products. A $44 VALUE $35 at Glossier

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $29.99 at Amazon

Blade 30L Blackout Backpack Oakley Amazon Blade 30L Blackout Backpack Oakley Oakley's Blade 30L Backpack is super light and comfy to wear. This Oakley backpack comes in six colors.

REGULALRY $61.94 $39 at Amazon

Basketball Bounce Junior Franklin Sports Kohl's Basketball Bounce Junior Franklin Sports Hoop it up with this compact net enclosure basketball game complete with electronic LED scoring and announcer sounds, and two mini basketballs. $49.99 at Kohl’s

Groundbreaker Insulated Jacket REI Co-op REI Groundbreaker Insulated Jacket REI Co-op REI’s durable, water-repellant insulated jacket is available in women’s and men’s sizes. REGULARLY $79.95 $23.83 at REI

Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley The Vera Bradley Hipster Signature bag is a slim crossbody bag to take anywhere. REGULARLY $48.86 $39.20 at Amazon

Original Buddha Board Buddha Board Amazon Original Buddha Board Buddha Board The Buddha Board is perfect for someone who likes art and winding down (perhaps with a glass of wine, too). The water painting board lets the user make a beautiful image while relaxing and appreciating the meditative moment before the water evaporates and the image fades away to leave room for another new creation. $34.95 at Amazon

Leopard Makeup Sponge Set Sephora Collection Sephora Leopard Makeup Sponge Set Sephora Collection Blending sponges are a must-have for any makeup lover’s collection. $10 at Sephora

Eye Trio Glossier Glossier Eye Trio Glossier A liquid liner, an everyday mascara and a makeup remover walk into your shopping cart... A $44 VALUE $36 at Glossier

Rose Gold Face Brush Set LUXIE Nordstrom Rose Gold Face Brush Set LUXIE Made from synthetic bristles, the four-piece set made includes a highlight brush, a blush brush, a foundation brush, and a tapered face brush for setting powder or liquid creams. $35 at Nordstrom

Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit Lilly Lashes Sephora Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit Lilly Lashes This limited-edition glam box features the 3D Rome lash style, plus a full-size Triple X Mascara and a mini black-pigmented lash adhesive. $34 at Sephora

Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Amazon Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas Burt’s Bees Cute and cozy non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton. REGULARLY $13.95 $11.60 at Amazon

Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite Amazon Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. REGULARLY $27.99 $19.10 at Amazon

Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake Yankee Candle Amazon Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake Yankee Candle This vanilla cupcake-scented candle adds light to any space while giving off a sweet aroma. REGULARLY $29.49 $16.88 at Amazon

Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Amazon Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft Safdie & Co. Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design. REGULARLY $14 $12.74 at Amazon

Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas Amazon Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap Adidas A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look. REGULARLY $24 $16.80 at Amazon

Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Amazon Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black Amazon Basics Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish. REGULARLY $24.06 $19.26 at Amazon

