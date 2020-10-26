Holiday Gifts for Under $100

Before Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday season get underway, retailer sites like Nordstrom, Sephora, L’Occitane, Nike, Macy’s, and Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale are offering major markdown for early-bird holiday shoppers and loads of holiday gift ideas.

As the weather gets colder, you still have time to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Adidas, Coach, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Herschel, Kate Spade, Skechers, Nike, American Apparel, Tory Burch, and more.

It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for your kid, friend, mom, dad, coworkers, or other loved ones. From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique holiday gifts, to major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Shoppers can find Christmas gift items for friends, family, coworkers, or that special someone.

See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats Amazon EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black. REGULARLY $129.95 $91 from Amazon

Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel Amazon Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel This bag is will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with it. REGULARLY $99 $65 at Amazon

Stella North South Tote Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Stella North South Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Stella North South Tote is only $69 and a whopping $129 off the retail price. This purse comes in five different colors, too! REGULARLY $198 $69 at Rebecca Minkoff

Women's Tree Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Runners Allbirds The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $95 at Allbirds

Power Couple Kit Sunday Riley Amazon Power Couple Kit Sunday Riley This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion. REGULARLY $82 $72 at Amazon

Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $299 $75 at Kate Spade New York

Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas Coach The Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas is one of the newest additions to the Coach Outlet sale and the bag is 67% off the retail price. This crossbody handbag is crafted in signature coated canvas with smooth leather details and comes in six different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $328 $109 at Coach Outlet

BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups Ninja Macy's BL660 Professional Blender with Single-Serve Cups Ninja The Ninja BL660 Professional Blender is perfect for everything from frozen drinks to your daily smoothies and comes with additional single-serve cups. REGULARLY $149.99 $99.99 at Macy's

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware. REGULARLY $248 $73.70 at Amazon

Miller Backpack Herschel Herschel Miller Backpack Herschel The Herschel Miller Backpack is the newest and biggest backpack of their line. A classic style for everyday wear, the Miller Backpack is minimalistic and practical. $69.99 at Herschel

Ivy CLIQ Instant Camera Printer Canon Amazon Ivy CLIQ Instant Camera Printer Canon Make snapping memories easy with the Canon Ivy CLIQ -- a slim, bright camera that instantly prints photos with a peel-and-stick backing. $99 at Amazon

Mini Serena Crossbody Coach Outlet Coach Outlet Mini Serena Crossbody Coach Outlet Coach's Mini Serena Crossbody is made of crossgrain leather with and adjustable strap to either wear this handbag on your shoulder or as a crossbody. REGULARLY $229 $89 at Coach Outlet

20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson Amazon 20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles. $99.99 at Amazon

Guilty Eau de Toilette Gucci Nordstrom Guilty Eau de Toilette Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months. REGULARLY $102 $86.70 at Nordstrom

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG Nordstrom Rack Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year. REGULARLY $89.99 $79.95 at Nordstrom Rack

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch Amazon Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $148 $75.21 at Amazon

Orion Backpack, Small Herschel Herschel Orion Backpack, Small Herschel The Herschel Orion Backpack is crafted with textured nylon and smooth leather. This backpack has a leather front storage pocket and adjustable slim shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five unique colors, too. REGULARLY $89.99 $62.99 at Herschel

Rosa Medium Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Rosa Medium Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote is a steal at $89. This tote comes in frosted blue, tutu pink, black and bone. REGULARLY $299 $89 at Kate Spade

After Party Quay x Lizzo Quay After Party Quay x Lizzo Sleek square sunnies with metal accent temples. $55 at Quay

Dream Team Eye Kit MAC Nordstrom Dream Team Eye Kit MAC For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. $77 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips Amazon Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.95 at Amazon

Women's Daybreak Nike Nike Women's Daybreak Nike The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version. $90 at Carbon38

Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set Sephora Favorites Sephora Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set Sephora Favorites Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum. A $103 VALUE $68 at Sephora

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Amazon Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Start your fall trip off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $155 $70.27 at Amazon

Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots Coach Macy's Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots Coach Coach's Farrah Wide-Calf Logo Buckle Riding Boots are the perfect chic addition to your shoe wardrobe for the rainy/snowy months ahead. REGULARLY $250 $175 at Macy's

Her Eau de Parfum Burberry Nordstrom Her Eau de Parfum Burberry Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk. REGULARLY $97 $82.45 at Nordstrom

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas. REGULARLY $100 $80 at Kate Spade

Ultra Hydration Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Ultra Hydration Set Kiehl's This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too. $121 VALUE $82 at Nordstrom

Sindy Hobo Frye Amazon Sindy Hobo Frye The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather and has buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors, as well. REGULARLY $228 $67.10 at Amazon

Faux Leather Leggings Aqua Bloomingdale's Faux Leather Leggings Aqua These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown. REGULARLY $68 $51 at Bloomingdale's

Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print Coach Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print Coach The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print is made with signature Coach coated canvas and a smooth leather adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for $199 off the retail price. REGULARLY $250 $89 at Coach Outlet

‘Kettle’ Desk Phone Crossley Radio Nordstrom ‘Kettle’ Desk Phone Crossley Radio This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk. $50 at Nordstrom

Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane L'Occitane Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. $93 at L’Occitane

Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach Amazon Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These Coach sunglasses are currently 52% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $166 $79.89 from Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. The Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frye purse is more than $131 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $67.70 at Amazon

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell Nordstrom Rack The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase Waterford Nordstrom Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase Waterford A beautiful Waterford leaded crystal bud vase which would be the perfect gift for mom. $75 at Nordstrom

Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell Nordstrom Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell This cozy Rachel Parcell faux fur throw blanket comes in red grape and ivory silver and is the perfect present to keep your loved ones warm. $69 at Nordstrom

Jolie Hobo Frye Amazon Jolie Hobo Frye This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $81 off the retail price. REGULARLY $198 $117.36 at Amazon

Men's Joggers Nike Nike Men's Joggers Nike Made from a soft blend of recycled polyester and organic fabrics, Nike’s cozy joggers are great for staying warm during autumn and winter. REGULARLY $130 $88.97 at Nike.com

Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame Umbra Amazon Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame Umbra This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love. REGULARLY $35 $33.04 at Amazon

Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Amazon Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. REGULARLY $159.99 $85.21 at Amazon

Blender NutriBullet Nutribullet Blender NutriBullet Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steel blade. This is a quality Christmas gift idea for the foodie in your life. REGULARLY $99 $84.15 at Nutribullet

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport Amazon Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. REGULARLY $55.00 $35.70 at Amazon

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Amazon 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread cookie house. REGULARLY $125 $82.85 at Amazon

Get More Deals Like These -- Right in Your Inbox! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Here Are The Best 158 Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon's Holiday Dash Sale -- Post Prime Day 2020

Over 50% Off Select Coach Purses, Wallets, Jackets, Shoes and More

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything --Yes Everything

The 53 Best Handbag Deals Available from the Amazon Holiday Dash

Macy's Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off + 15% Off Beauty at the VIP Sale

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $50 at Amazon

The Best Gifts from Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Tons Handbag Styles

You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

44 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35

Best Tie Dye Clothes Under $50 at the Amazon Sale

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

The 23 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Still Available from Tumi, Samsonite, Herschel, TravelPro and More

Get Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses at Amazon's Holiday Dash sale