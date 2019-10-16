Holiday Gifts Under $100: Stylish Gifts That Are Sure to Impress

Fact: Playing Santa to your family and friends can get expensive, fast. But you don’t need to spend a whole Benjamin on your nearest and dearest just to show how much you appreciate them. Because, um, who can afford that?

Instead, all of the gifts on this list are under $100, and there’s something for every personality type, whether you have a skincare obsessive in your life or a total plant parent.

And if you happen to find something on this list that you can’t live without either, we say just go for it. 'Tis the season, right?

Vanity Case

Paravel

Kourtney Kardashian sent each of her besties and sisters a duffel from chic travel goods company, Paravel. Be the Kourtney to your pals with this vanity with a clear view of what’s inside.

Wine Chiller

Nordstrom

This genius vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel canister can keep a whole bottle of vino cold for hours, or for however long The Bachelor episodes are these days.

Decorative Pillow

Shopbop

This sassy pillow from Jonathan Adler says it all. Obviously, you’re giving this one to your BFF.

Pore Extractor

Neiman Marcus

For the friend who’s obsessed with Dr. Pimple Popper videos, this brings that same thrill IRL. The DermaFlash Dermapore has two jobs: extracting pores and infusing serum into the skin -- and nothing is more satisfying.

Skincare Set

Sephora

This clean beauty brand is all over Instagram and for good reason: it’s six-free (meaning no essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, or sodium lauryl sulfate). This kit is like the ultimate sample goodie bag, full of the line’s cult products.

Hanging Planter

Any plant parent would nerd out over this chic hanging pot from Capra that features a totally on-trend terrazzo design.

Faux Fur Throw

A cuddly fur blanket (it’s faux!) is a warm way to show someone you love them. Plus, when you go over there for movie night, you know what throw you’re calling dibs on as soon as you hit the couch.

Air Fryer

Amazon

We’re calling it: the air fryer is the new Instant Pot. This one from GoWise USA makes French fries, fried chicken, and even steak with little to no oil.

Slip-on Shoes

Toms

The bright blue hue of these classic Toms feels like an island vacation, even if your loved one is only going to be wearing them around the house.

Bluetooth Speaker

Best Buy

This totally portable speaker from Sony is the ultimate party accessory, whether you’re chilling in the backyard or grilling on the beach. Also? It doubles as a design object.

Phone Case

Sonix

This snakeskin satchel is like if an iPhone case and a clutch had an incredibly cool baby. Your friend who’s always losing her phone (everyone has a friend like this, right?) will totally appreciate it.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 That Only Look Expensive

The Best Fashion Holiday Gifts on Amazon: Ray-Ban Sunglasses, Tory Burch Earrings and More

The Best Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gifts

The Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom -- Zella Leggings, Barefoot Dreams Throw, YSL Perfume & More!

Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty Products Loved By Celebs Like Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner and More!