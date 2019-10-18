Holiday Gifts Under $200 for Those You Really Want to Treat

No matter your holiday gifting budget, giving someone a present that’s over $100 means two things: you really like this person, and you want it to be something they’ll remember (and use) forever.

But where to begin? You know your friends, parents and loved ones better than anyone, but try taking notes when you’re around them: Do they have an insane tea selection in the pantry? Or did they just redecorate their home? Are they dreaming of culinary school? Do they always have a cold because they don’t ever wear a hat when it’s freezing outside?

Whatever their needs are, we’ve found the perfect gift that will ensure you slay the holiday season.

Below, the best gifts under $200, no matter who you’re buying for (even if it’s yourself—no judgment).

Electric Kettle

Take a friend’s tea game to the next level with this retro Smeg kettle that heats up water in minutes. Also? This clutch kitchen tool is a stunner and made to be left out on the counter.

Frying Pan

Amazon

We love a good cast iron, but this non-stick pan can go in the dishwasher and oven. The foodie in your life will freak every time they whip up perfect scrambled eggs.

Chic Coasters

Shopbop

The hostess with the mostess in your inner circle will appreciate the touch of natural glamour in these agate coasters outlined in 24k gold.

Wrist Watch

Rebecca Minkoff

If she’s always texting you, “be there in 5,” this pretty, gold mesh Rebecca Minkoff watch is a hint she won’t mind taking.

Fuzzy Slippers

Reformation

The faux mink fur on these slides from sustainable brand Reformation is actually made from recycled bottles. So, yes, she can feel like you did something good and hygge out, even if she’s going out.

Statement Throw

Nordstrom

The leopard pattern on this throw blanket comes in five subtle color-ways that go with literally any kind of decor. Rawr is in, people.

Snakeskin Print Booties

Dolce Vita

These totally on-trend booties are a chic way to dress up jeans or a neutral-toned dress. Plus, the pointed toe gives them a cool Western vibe.

Blingy Bracelet

Neiman Marcus

Your fashionable BFF will love the contrasting colors on this Lucite bracelet, and the studs add a bit of cool-girl toughness, too.

Waterproof Boots

Toms

Got an outdoorsy person on the list? She will totally appreciate the rubber sole and water-resistant nylon fabric on these stylish Toms boots. Also? They look cool, let’s be real.

Cozy Hat

Bergdorf Goodman

We think that anyone can pull off this super-soft fleece hat with tie-up ears, including Dad.

