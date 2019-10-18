Holiday Gifts Under $200 for Those You Really Want to Treat
No matter your holiday gifting budget, giving someone a present that’s over $100 means two things: you really like this person, and you want it to be something they’ll remember (and use) forever.
But where to begin? You know your friends, parents and loved ones better than anyone, but try taking notes when you’re around them: Do they have an insane tea selection in the pantry? Or did they just redecorate their home? Are they dreaming of culinary school? Do they always have a cold because they don’t ever wear a hat when it’s freezing outside?
Whatever their needs are, we’ve found the perfect gift that will ensure you slay the holiday season.
Below, the best gifts under $200, no matter who you’re buying for (even if it’s yourself—no judgment).
Electric Kettle
Take a friend’s tea game to the next level with this retro Smeg kettle that heats up water in minutes. Also? This clutch kitchen tool is a stunner and made to be left out on the counter.
Shop: Smeg '50s Retro ElectricKettle, $148 at Bloomingdale's
Frying Pan
We love a good cast iron, but this non-stick pan can go in the dishwasher and oven. The foodie in your life will freak every time they whip up perfect scrambled eggs.
Shop: HexClad Hybrid Stainless/Nonstick Fry Pan, 12-Inch, $190 at Amazon
Chic Coasters
The hostess with the mostess in your inner circle will appreciate the touch of natural glamour in these agate coasters outlined in 24k gold.
Shop: Rablabs Lumino Gilded Coasters, $175 at Shopbop
Wrist Watch
If she’s always texting you, “be there in 5,” this pretty, gold mesh Rebecca Minkoff watch is a hint she won’t mind taking.
Shop: Rebecca Minkoff Major Gold Tone Mesh Bracelet Watch, 35MM, $150
Fuzzy Slippers
The faux mink fur on these slides from sustainable brand Reformation is actually made from recycled bottles. So, yes, she can feel like you did something good and hygge out, even if she’s going out.
Shop: Reformation Lottie Slide, $148
Statement Throw
The leopard pattern on this throw blanket comes in five subtle color-ways that go with literally any kind of decor. Rawr is in, people.
Shop: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic In the Wild Throw Blanket, $180 at Nordstrom
Snakeskin Print Booties
These totally on-trend booties are a chic way to dress up jeans or a neutral-toned dress. Plus, the pointed toe gives them a cool Western vibe.
Shop: Dolce Vita Issa Booties in Snake, $172
Blingy Bracelet
Your fashionable BFF will love the contrasting colors on this Lucite bracelet, and the studs add a bit of cool-girl toughness, too.
Shop: Alexis Bittar Studded Hinge Bracelet, $145 at Neiman Marcus
Waterproof Boots
Got an outdoorsy person on the list? She will totally appreciate the rubber sole and water-resistant nylon fabric on these stylish Toms boots. Also? They look cool, let’s be real.
Shop: Toms Waterproof Hazel Leather and Harbor Blue Techy Nylon Mesa Boots, $150
Cozy Hat
We think that anyone can pull off this super-soft fleece hat with tie-up ears, including Dad.
Shop: Cableami Men's Boa Sherpa Aviator Hat, $160
