It's time to say goodbye to Carrie Mathison.

Homeland will officially wrap up its run after the upcoming eighth season, Showtime announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Production will begin on the final 12 episodes early next year for a June 2019 premiere with stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin. The location for the new season has not yet been determined.

“Homeland has been a game-changing series for Showtime, as provocative about the world we live in as it is prescient,” David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks, said in a statement. “This project, arriving right at the beginning of my Showtime tenure thanks to Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and brought to life by a remarkable cast led by Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is a richly written character study that is now ready for its natural conclusion. Viewers will be rewarded by the way Alex brings Homeland home.”



“Homeland has been the most joyful and rewarding experience of my career. Not many have been as lucky as me -- partnered with the miraculous Claire Danes, supported to the ends of the earth by Fox and Showtime, and working in the company of some of the most gifted writers, actors, and filmmakers in the business. I am sad to see the journey coming to an end, but it is time," showrunner Alex Gansa said.

In April, Danes revealed that Homeland would be wrapping up after the eighth season, as well as her second pregnancy, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"Yeah, that's it," Danes said when Stern asked about rumors that the show was ending soon. "She's a lot, this Carrie freakin' Mathison. I'll be ready for a reprieve from that."

In March 2017, Danes expressed her hopes for Carrie in the final seasons of Homeland. "I'm always hoping for a little relief for Carrie," Danes said on Ellen. "Lots of crying, lots of reasons to cry."

The four-time Golden Globe winner quipped that her dream scene would just be Carrie hanging out with her daughter, Frannie. "I would just like her to play Monopoly with Frannie," Danes said. "One game of Monopoly -- benign, easy chill. That's always my little wish for her is some domestic bliss."

RELATED CONTENT:

Claire Danes Was Reading Bad ‘Homeland’ Reviews While in Labor With Her First Child

Pregnant Claire Danes Says Filming ‘Homeland’ During First Trimester Was 'Embarrassing'

Claire Danes Reveals How She Would Like 'Homeland' to End for Her Character Carrie