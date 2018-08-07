'House of Cards' Final Season Gets a Premiere Date

House of Cards' final season looks more intense than ever.

On Tuesday, the Netflix show announced the premiere date for its sixth and final season, which begins streaming on Nov. 2. Robin Wright returns as President of the United States following star Kevin Spacey's firing last all after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. In a promo image, the 52-year-old actress looks fierce in a long-sleeve navy blue dress, heels and a chic bob. Her bloody right hand grips her seat, chillingly spilling blood over the chair.

In May, Wright shared another bloody promo to celebrate production wrapping on the final season.

Season five of House of Cards ended with Spacey's character, Frank Underwood, stepping down as president after a series of scandals. His wife and vice president, Claire Underwood (Wright), then took over.

At Netflix's Summer Television Critics Association press day late last month, Cindy Holland, Netflix's Vice President of Original Series, opened up about the show's final season.

"It's a fitting end. We had always planned for season six to be the final season," Holland said. "I'm very proud of what Robin [Wright did]."

In July, Wright opened up about her relationship with Spacey during her appearance on the Today show.

“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” she said of the allegations against her former co-star. “We forged ahead and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned.”

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut and in between setups where we would giggle," she added, sharing the two never socialized outside of work. "I didn’t really, I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

For more on Wright's thoughts on 59-year-old Spacey, watch the video below:

