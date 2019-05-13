How Britney Spears Spent Her 'Wonderful' Mother’s Day (Exclusive)

Following a tumultuous few months, Britney Spears spent a “wonderful” Mother’s Day with her boys on Sunday, a source tells ET.

The 37-year-old songstress enjoyed a visit from Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, her sons with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

“Britney had a wonderful Mother’s Day with the kids,” a source tells ET. “The boys went to see her on Mother’s Day and they celebrated together. The boys missed her so much while she was away and they’ve been spending some quality time together.”

The precious family time came as Spears deals with Friday’s status hearing on her conservatorship, a recent stay in a health facility, being granted a restraining order against her ex-manager, Sam Lutfi, and her father, Jamie’s, illness.

As she deals with the difficult times, she has been laying low, according to the source.

“She’s been staying at home a great deal and still seems to be facing some difficult days ahead,” the source says.

The source added that despite his illness, Jamie continues to have input on Spears’ decisions, but says she worries about him “terribly” and is finding comfort in her sons, as well as her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“Britney’s team is very involved and even while Jamie has been ill he is able to handle the day-to-day decisions she needs,” the source says. “Britney still worries terribly about her father and taking time with him helps. The constant support from Sam and spending time with her boys is also a great support.”

As for Spears mother, Lynne Spears, the source says she hopes to become more involved with the singer’s conservatorship. She accompanied her daughter to Friday’s court appearance and has asked to receive special notice of all matters relating to the case.

“Britney’s mother has always wanted to have a position in Britney’s conservatorship,” the source says. “Her mom has tried at different points, for years, to have some sort of say.”



The source also added that medication remains vital for the “Baby One More Time” singer. “Medication is key for Britney and that is much of the focus at this point. It hasn’t been an easy process and she still deals with obsessing about things and worries people aren’t supporting her," the source says.

One person who is publicly supporting her is Asghari, who took to social media on Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day, by sharing a throwback pic of him with Spears.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world! ♥♥♥,” he wrote.

See the latest on Spears below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

