Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna, is only two years old, but her makeup game is already on point.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Teigen at Sephora's SEPHORiA Beauty Event in Los Angeles, ahead of the launch of her BECCA x Chrissy Cravings Collection with BECCA Cosmetics, and the proud mom opened up about how much her little girl already knows about makeup.

"Every single time I'm doing my makeup I have to put her on the counter next to the sink and we're doing it together," Teigen, 32, shared. "She really loves [it].

According to the Lip Sync Battle co-host -- who welcomed her and husband John Legend's second baby, son Miles, in May -- Luna is already a pro when it comes to cosmetic accessories.

"She knows what each little tool is for, she knows that the brows go up, she knows certain brushes are for certain things, she knows where the lip gloss goes," Teigen explained. "But I will say, she's really obsessed with nails. She's like a manicure kind of gal."

Teigen also opened up about what she hopes to teach her daughter as she grows up and ventures into the world of beauty.

"Do things for you. Do what makes you feel good, don't do it to impress others or fit in this box for other people," Teigen shared. "I want her to obviously embrace her natural beauty, her natural face, her natural curls - she has this head full of beautiful curls and I want her to love that and embrace it."

Teigen added that she expects that her daughter, like all children who grow into their teenage and adult selves, will experiment with different looks and styles, just like she did.

"When I was younger, I didn't really wear makeup until I moved to California, when I was like 17, and then all of the sudden I wanted to have fun. And that was a fun time for me," she reflected. "I look back and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!' I made so many mistakes, but we all do that. We all look back and think that we were crazy. It's almost like a right of passage for kids and we all do it."

Ultimately, Teigen has one main hope, and it's that Luna learns to appreciate herself and what makes her special.

"More than anything, I really hope that she embraces her little quirks."

