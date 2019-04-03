Soon, a fourth child, a baby boy via surrogate, will be joining Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family — and the couple is already making sure everything is perfect!



A source tells ET: "Kim and Kanye are ready to welcome their new addition to the family. The couple's main stress right now is finishing the nursery. Kim and Kanye are very particular in their design and have gone over a few options for their new son's room."

The couple are already proud parents to their 5-year-old daughter North West, their 3-year-old son, Saint West, and their most-recent arrival, their 1-year-old daughter Chicago West.



"Since this is baby four for the family, Kim and Kanye have been down this path before," the insider added. "Their stress is down with having another child, and their main focus is making sure their other kids adapt well to the new addition. North is the oldest and loves having siblings, but she likes having alone time with her parents."

In a new interview with Elle magazine, Kim echoed these same sentiments, stating that she’s worried about how well her soon-to-be four kids will deal with each other in the years ahead.



"I do worry about them getting along, because for my sisters and I, we were just so close growing up and obviously still are," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. "And I want them to be, too!"



On Tuesday, ET’s Keltie Knight caught up with Kim to chat about her new sunglass collection with Carolina Lemke eyewear where she opened up about the pregnancy process this time around, having already had their daughter Chicago through a surrogate.

"It's a different experience for sure, this situation is different," she told ET. "I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her."



"So, I feel really calm and at ease," she added. "I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or, we've been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."

