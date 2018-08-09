Madison Beer is forging her own path in the music industry.

The 19-year-old singer went from posting covers on YouTube to playing this year's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago and now she's a presence on the Billboard charts. Her empowering single "Home With You" is currently #21 on the Top 40 charts making her the only female solo artist on the charts without a major music label. A feat that's not lost on the young star.

"I want to be role model for people to be like, 'I don't need a major label to be a successful artist and to have a successful song,'" Beer tells ET. "I just want to show everyone that you could really do it yourself. It's important to drive your own ship and it's your career so you might as well take it by the reigns."

Beer, whose cover of Etta James' classic, "At Last" got Justin Bieber's attention on YouTube in 2012, says choosing to go independent has also given her loyal fan base more influence on her career moves.

"Being independent, [my fans] control everything," she says. "They are the ones who decide what songs get to be the single, they are the ones what video gets to be made and I just listen to them all the time."

The New York native recently wrapped a sold-out 30-city tour and is hard at work on her debut album and looking forward to bringing her music and "poetry" to life!

"The full album probably won't be out for a few months just because it's about 20 percent done at this point so that means I've got a little ways to go," she explains. "The new music is definitely on it's way. I'm trying to get a single out before the album."

"I'm just such a visual person that when I listen to a [new] song all I could do is picture the video, me on stage performing it. It's overwhelming and just gets me excited."

