Just like us, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing their best to get through this quarantine period, to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

A source tells ET that per the current recommendation in Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been staying home and practicing very safe behaviors to help flatten the curve.

According to the source, Meghan has been passing the time by video chatting with her friends. She's even exchanged recipes with some of them on how to cook at home, the source adds.

Additionally, Meghan and Harry have been providing their followers with factual information and guidelines on what to do to stop the spread of coronavirus via their joint Instagram account.

As ET reported earlier on Wednesday, Harry's dad, Prince Charles -- the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and next in line to the British throne -- tested positive for COVID-19.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is showing "mild symptoms" but is said to be in "good health," according to a statement from Clarence House. He is currently self-isolating at his home in Scotland, which he shares with his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall. She was also tested, but does not currently have the flu-like virus.

As for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, they relocated to Windsor Castle earlier this month amid the outbreak. Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement that Charles was last in contact with his mother on March 12.

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health," the statement read. "The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

ET has learned that Charles was last publicly seen with his sons (Prince Harry and Prince William) on March 9 at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Hear more in the video below.

