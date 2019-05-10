How Meghan Markle Plans to Spend Her First American Mother's Day

Meghan Markle's first Mother's Day will be spent at her home with loved ones, a source tells ET.

Although Meghan, of course, lives in the U.K. now -- and the country actually already celebrated Mother's Day on March 31 -- Meghan grew up in the United States, which recognizes Mother's Day this Sunday. A source tells ET that 37-year-old Meghan plans to spend the day at home in Windsor with her family, including her mother, Doria Ragland.

Doria has been in London since late last month for the birth of her grandson, Archie. Archie was born on May 6, and Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, introduced him to the world on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Meghan told a small group of reporters about being a new mom. "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament."

Harry -- who walked out carrying his son -- joked, "I wonder who he gets that from."

Harry is clearly relishing being a dad. When the 34-year-old royal attended an event in the Netherlands on Thursday to kick off the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games -- the annual sporting event he founded in 2014, in which wounded veterans compete -- he wore a jacket adorably embroidered with "Daddy."

