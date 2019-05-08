Welcome to the world, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted their first child on Wednesday, two days after his birth. The couple -- who married last May -- presented their newborn son to photographers at Windsor Castle, breaking royal tradition.

Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, posed on the steps of St Mary's Hospital in London just hours after welcoming Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. William and Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, did the same after giving birth to them in the 1980s.

From William's birth in 1982 to Archie's just a few days ago, here's how the family has introduced their royal babies to the world.

Prince William

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Prince Charles was the first to be photographed holding his firstborn son after his birth on June 21, 1982. He and Princess Diana -- wearing a flowy green-and-white polka dotted dress -- left St Mary's Hospital one day later on June 22.

Prince Harry

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Diana was the one to hold Harry during his debut on the steps of St Mary's hospital on Sept. 16, 1984, again, one day after his birth. This time around, Diana sported a red-and-white ensemble.

Prince George

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

William welcomed his first child with Kate on July 22, 2013 -- and he and Kate honored tradition, posing on the same steps outside St Mary's the next day. In what many fans thought was a tribute to Diana, Kate wore a blue-and-white polka dotted dress.

Princess Charlotte

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kate looked polished as ever while stepping out with her and William's second child, daughter Charlotte, on May 2, 2015. This time, she wore a yellow-and-white floral number and introduced her newborn daughter to photographers just hours after giving birth.

Prince Louis

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Kate again appeared to give a nod to Diana with her dress choice while leaving the hospital with her and William's third child, Prince Louis, just a few hours after giving birth on April 23, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge's red dress with white collar was very similar to the one Diana wore while debuting Harry in 1984.

Archie

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Harry proudly held his son, Archie, when he and Meghan introduced their little one on Wednesday. Meghan beamed while standing next to the "two best guys in the world." Baby Archie is not a prince and will therefore not be called "His Royal Highness." A source told ET that "while there are courtesy titles that their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could apply to their son, they have chosen not to give him one at this time." The baby will be simply known for now as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

See more on the newest member of the royal family in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Surprising Connection Prince George May Have to His Cousin Archie

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: The Cute Meaning Behind Baby Sussex's Name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Baby Sussex's Name

Related Gallery