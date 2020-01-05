Priyanka Chopra was mesmerizing upon arriving at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The Sky Is Pink star oozed elegance and glamour with her off-the-shoulder pink Cristina Ottaviano gown and Bvlgari jewels while at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday. While her colorful ensemble turned heads, it was her flawless makeup and Old Hollywood waves that perfected her overall look.

Thanks to hairstylist Christian Wood, he worked closely with Chopra and her team to create the dreamiest and best look for the night.

"The best part of working with Priyanka, for me, is that she’s a glamazon!" Wood tells ET exclusively. "I love people who aren’t afraid to be glamorous and really go for it. She’s also very sweet and fun to be around."

So how did Wood create Chopra's soft and sophisticated Old Hollywood curls? He starting with freshly-washed hair, before applying Suave Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse and then blow-drying Chopra's hair with a round brush.

Once completely dry, he added a serum to protect the hair from the heat and began straightening the hair to take any kinks away from around the hairline, nape and parting. Then this is where the magic happened! Starting at the nape of the neck, he took one-inch sections of her hair, hair sprayed and then curled the ends of the hair using a curling iron.

"You want to create a smooth bounce at the ends and the back of the head, not a wave," he shares. Once the back of her hair was complete, he took the front section of hair with the deeper side and starting at the ear, took one-inch sections of hair, spraying with hairspray and wrapping around a curling iron, holding for five seconds. "Release and repeat until the whole side has a nice deep wave," he notes.

After letting the hair cool for five minutes, he used a ghd oval dressing brush, brushed the waves and kept brushing till they formed soft, glossy Old Hollywood waves. Hairspray was the final touch, to lock in the look!

ET: What was the inspiration for the look? Was the dress the main source of inspiration?

Christian Wood: The dress is always the source of inspiration and the jewelry, which is always my favorite part. This look screamed Old Hollywood hair as soon as I saw it.

What’s the collaboration like with Priyanka, yourself and her makeup artist for awards season?

It’s very easy. We all wanted the best outcome, so we show references, talk about tweaks and get on with our glam session. Mary Phillips, her makeup artist, is also such a dream to work with. It’s really important that hair and makeup collaborate and create a look that complements everything head to toe.

Did Priyanka have an idea of what she wanted for the Globes?

I spoke to her and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, and we all thought exactly the same thing, which is so rare -- but a dream when it happens!

What were your go-to products for Priyanka? Any favorite products overall that we need?

Suave Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse really held these waves in place. Mousse seems like such an old school product, but I’m using it more and more.

Was there a moment of panic, day-of?

It was actually my first time working with her. I met her at Sophie [Turner]’s wedding, but there are always a few nerves working with someone new for such a big event.

Do you have any fun or wild awards season stories you can share? Any last-minute changes or problems you needed to fix in a pinch?

The first time I ever met Sophie Turner, I had this intricately braided hairdo in mind for her. I started doing it and was about 90 percent done. I took one look in the mirror and was like, "What the hell did I do?!" I had 30 minutes to completely change it. I was so flushed and panicked, but I ended up doing a full, textured pony that worked perfectly. You always have to go with your gut and not be afraid to completely change last minute.

As we start the new year, what’s the biggest haircut trend we’re going to see in 2020?

I think the biggest haircut trend is still going to be the blunt bob, which I love as Posh Spice was my favorite Spice Girl as a kid and I always loved her hair.

See more of ET's Golden Globes coverage, below.

