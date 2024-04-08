How to Get a Free 65-inch TV When You Preorder a 2024 Samsung Frame TV

One of the most stylish TVs on the market is getting an upgrade. Earlier this year at CES, Samsung announced its 2024 TV model lineup, including the latest version of the cult-favorite Frame TV. Pre-orders for the newest home displays are now open and there’s never been a better time to score a new 4K TV.

Until Thursday, April 11, when you pre-order a new 2024 Samsung Frame TV, you’ll also get a 65-inch Crystal UHD TV for free. This incredible buy-one-get-one deal applies to any of the new Frame TV's five sizes, from 43 to 75 inches.

Samsung Frame TV 2024

While Samsung isn’t completely redesigning its iconic Frame TV, it is offering enhancements that further improve the aesthetically pleasing television. First, the Frame TV now features Pantone Art Validated Colors, so that every piece of art appears even more like an actual painting on your wall. With more detail and accurate colors than before, all the colors shown are closer to what the artists originally intended.

The 2024 Frame TV now also has a new art streaming feature that gives you a taste of the Art Store’s diverse collection. On top of access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries, you will now get a curated selection of 20 free hand-selected artworks each month. As always, you can also display your own photos on the Frame TV, too.

Samsung's third enhancement makes the Frame TV more energy efficient when in Art Mode. With a dynamic refresh rate that automatically drops down to 60Hz when viewing high-quality artwork, electricity consumption will be reduced.

Prices for the new Frame TV start at $999. Just make sure to place your order through Samsung's site to sweeten the deal even further with a free 65-inch TV. The second TV normally retails for $480 and can be a great way to upgrade a friend or parent's outdated TV set, or you can put it in a spare room you that's been missing an impressive screen.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can also save an extra $100 on your preorder and still get a free TV when ordering through Amazon. This BOGO TV deal is too good to pass up and you can also check out some of the rest of Samsung's TVs on sale now, including a variety of the brand's 2024 models in other configurations.

