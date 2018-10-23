We're closer than ever to learning the real truth surrounding Bonnie's baby on How to Get Away With Murder -- but she might not want it that way.

Fans of the show know that Bonnie (Liza Weil) gave birth to a baby when she was just 15 years old, after her father allowed men to rape and abuse her. Though Bonnie's father previously led her to believe that the baby died, the mystery surrounding what happened to the child heated up when Nate (Billy Brown) found a note reading "child still alive" and a DNA test in a file the now-dead District Attorney Denver (Benito Martinez) had on Bonnie.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, in which Bonnie confronts Nate over looking into what happened to her son... and sharing his findings with Annalise (Viola Davis).

"I don't want anything bad to come of this. I mean it. I thought I was doing this for you," Nate says. "Annalise knows you the best. I thought maybe she'd be able to help me figure out..."



"That I kidnapped my own baby?" Bonnie interjects. "Or that I killed him?"

"All I was trying to do was help you," Nate replies.

"You ripped open the part of my life that I killed myself to get past. And I got past it. I was good," Bonnie reveals. "But now..."

"What can I do?" Nate asks in the clip.

"That's the problem," Bonnie says. "You did what you did. And now I'm left with it."

Watch the full scene in the video player above. How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'How to Get Away With Murder' Sneak Peek: Emmett Keeps a Close Eye on His 'Investment' Annalise (Exclusive)

'How to Get Away With Murder' Star Karla Souza Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Viola Davis Tells Ellen DeGeneres She's Done With Sex Scenes in 'How To Get Away With Murder'

Related Gallery