Whether theaters are open or closed where you live, you can still have an excellent adventure this weekend. Bill & Ted Face the Music premieres simultaneously on streaming services and in select movie theaters on Friday, Aug. 28, meaning those who want to watch their favorite time-traveling slackers reunite, played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, after a nearly three-decade hiatus will have plenty of options despite the coronavirus pandemic.

So where can you see Bill & Ted 3 in theaters? This will depend on if theaters in your area have opened. To search for movie times in your area, search for your zip code on the film's website here.

For many, however, streaming Bill & Ted will be your only option. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to do so! Below, find several options for how to pre-order and/or rent the movie -- note, this is not a purchase -- along with pricing information with which you can make a most triumphant decision.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on Amazon: This will run you $25 for an HD rental, and you can pre-order now.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on FandangoNow: This service is offering the rental for $20, the cheapest option available, plus, if you pre-order the movie, Fandango is offering 50% off a rental on any one of over 100 other movies on the service.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on Apple TV: It will run you $25 to rent on this platform.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on Google Play: Like most of your other options, you can rent here for $25.

Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music on Vudu: $25, plus you get a $3 email credit if you pre-order.

For even more streaming options, head over to the Bill & Ted 3 website.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes first look at Bill and Ted's newest adventure.

