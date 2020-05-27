SpaceX will make history today with its first astronaut launch. Elon Musk's aerospace company is partnering with NASA to send its first crew into orbit in a test flight to the International Space Station called Demo-2. This will mark America's first return to the station in nine years from our own soil.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are boarding a Crew Dragon spacecraft to make the trip from Launch Complex 39A of NASA's John F. Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida.

Read on for details on how to watch launch time, weather conditions and more.

What time is the launch? The crew will launch at 4:33 p.m. EST.

How to watch or stream: You can watch live on the CBSN stream here and on your local CBS station, as well as a livestream and commentary on CNET's YouTube, which you can watch here. NASA will also stream the full launch with coverage leading up to it on its YouTube page. For the full schedule, visit NASA's website.

What are the weather conditions? A chance of thunderstorms had initially threatened the planned launch, but today's forecast has improved and as of Wednesday afternoon, the launch is still planned to occur. In the event of weather canceling the launch, NASA has targeted May 30 and 31 as alternate launch dates.

How to follow along: Check back right here for coverage of the launch and follow along on Twitter with updates from NASA using the hashtag #LaunchAmerica.

Prior to the launch, the official Twitter account for the International Space Station shared video of Behnken and Hurley, clad in their custom-made SpaceX spacesuits, jumping into the backseat of a NASA logo-emblazoned Tesla Model X electric-powered SUV en route to the launch pad.

"All systems are looking good for Crew Dragon's first flight with astronauts," SpaceX shared in an Instagram post one day earlier.

As for Musk, he certainly has a lot to celebrate this year. In addition to SpaceX's historic launch, the 48-year-old engineer also welcomed a son, X Æ A-Xii. The baby boy marks his first child with girlfriend Grimes. He's also father to sons Xavier, Griffin, Kai, Saxon and Damian. His late son, Nevada, died in 2002 from sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old.

