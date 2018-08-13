Hulu's 'Castle Rock' Renewed for Season 2!

The dark, captivating mysteries of Castle Rock will continue to unfold beyond the show's dread-filled, thrilling first season.

Hulu announced on Tuesday that the Stephen King-based horror series has been renewed for a second season, just six episodes in.

Set in the same shared universe that many of King's books and short stories take place, Castle Rock tells the story of a defense attorney, Henry Deaver (Andre Holland), who gets an anonymous call from a prison guard at Shawshank Penitentiary that forces him to return to his dark and ominous hometown of Castle Rock, Maine.



Featuring remarkable standout performances from an all-star cast -- including Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn and Jane Levy -- the brooding, sinister web of mystery, paranormal weirdness and madness has woven an incredible tale of terror that interlinks so many of King's iconic stories with an original tale that never fails to enthrall.

According to the streaming platform, Castle Rock -- created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason in collaboration with J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot Productions -- had one of the most successful launches of a Hulu Original series the day it premiered, and remained among the studio's shows with the highest view-through rates.

ET recently spoke with Lynskey about the acclaimed series, and the actress -- who is a longtime fan of King's work -- dished on the appeal the show has for both diehard fans and casual horror lovers alike.

"There were a couple [of Easter eggs and King references] that went over my head a little bit, but were still very spooky and fun to read," explained Lynskey, who plays Castle Rock's deeply troubled (and psychic) real estate agent Molly Strand. "And then when they were explained to me it was like, 'Oh, that’s great!'"

It's the dedication to craft and storytelling over gimmicks and meta-referential fan service exhibited by the show's creators that Lynskey said makes it accessible to all fans, "Even if you don't have such an in-depth knowledge of Stephen King."

New episodes of Castle Rock drop every Wednesday on Hulu.

