PSA: Meghan Markle's gorgeous striped dress is still available to shop!

The Duchess of Sussex showed some skin in an adorable summery frock by eco-friendly brand Reformation on Monday while visiting Fraser Island with Prince Harry on the seventh day of their Australia tour.

Opting for a laid-back look, the expectant royal cradled her baby bump in the blue-and-white, striped belted design with spaghetti straps, paired with oversized Karen Walker sunglasses and Sarah Flint sandals. While the ankle-grazing hem is modest, the chic dress is made flirty thanks to the daring leg-baring slit on the left side.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

We love the sexy daytime dress on the brunette as she continues to break traditional royal fashion rules. A few days earlier, Markle donned wedge sandals, despite it being the shoe style Queen Elizabeth isn't a fan of.

Getty Images

Channel the duchess' warm-weather outfit by shopping her exact dress ahead (before it sells out!) along with affordable versions of her shoes and sunglasses below. Wear the ensemble on a tropical vacation for the holidays or style it now for fall with tall boots and a turtleneck underneath.

GET THE LOOK:

Reformation

Reformation Pineapple Dress $218

Nordstrom

Madewell The Boardwalk Ankle Strap Sandal $60

Thomas James

Thomas James Ace $50

For more on Meghan Markle, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Wears Polka Dot Dress Just Days After Kate Middleton Sports Similar Style

Meghan Markle Cradles Baby Bump as She and Prince Harry Visit Fraser Island During Royal Tour

Pregnant Meghan Markle Rocks Sneakers at Sailing Event With Prince Harry

Related Gallery