Get ready for even more stars singing Disney classics!

Idina Menzel, Donald Glover and Shakira are among the new artists who will take part in The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. The new special, hosted once again by Ryan Seacrest, will air nationwide on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. EDT.

From their homes, these stars and more will be singing along to beloved Disney melodies with fans able to follow along with the animated Mickey to guide the on-screen lyrics. Check out the new list of performers and the hit songs that they will be performing below.

"A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” - Miguel

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer

Additional celebrities and performance details will be announced soon.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

The first Disney Family Singalong featured epic performances by Ariana Grande singing Hercules' "I Won't Say I'm in Love," Christina Aguilera performing The Lion King's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Beyoncé belting "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio and Zac Efron introducing his former High School Musical co-stars, who sang "We're All in This Together."

See ET's coverage of the first edition, below.

