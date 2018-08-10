Idris Elba Is Being Eyed to Play James Bond After All

Idris Elba as 007?



According to director Antoine Fuqua, those at the helm of the James Bond franchise are eyeing the actor for the iconic role after all. In an interview with the Daily Star on Thursday, Fuqua revealed that he had spoken with EON Productions' Barbara Broccoli, who said "it is time" for James Bond to be played by a black actor.

The director said that while Broccoli has her eye on Elba, it all depends on whether current Bond, Daniel Craig, bows out after the next film, set to release next year. Regardless, Fuqua said Broccoli is certain we'll see a different Bond "eventually." “Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that," Fuqua added.

Elba has been rumored to be in the running for the role since 2014, but in 2016, he revealed he and the studio hadn't had any "talks" about it. "If I'm really honest, I think I'm too old for that," he joked on Good Morning America. "I can't be running around in cars and ladies and martinis, who wants to do that? Sounds terrible."

MGM and EON Productions announced in 2017 that the 25th installment in the Bond franchise would be hitting U.S. theaters on Nov. 8, 2019. By May 2018, Craig was confirmed to reprise his role -- despite his 2015 comment that he'd rather "slash my wrists" than do another Bond movie.

In an August 2017 interview, however, Craig said the comment was "really stupid" and that he wanted to "go out on a high out." "I can't wait," he said of the upcoming film.

ET has reached out to Elba's rep for comment.

