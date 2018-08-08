Iggy Azalea Confirms She's Dating NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea has a new beau!

The 28-year-old "Kream" rapper revealed that she is dating Houston Texan wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. During an interview with Y 100 Miami this week, Azalea was asked if she preferred the Miami Dolphins or the Houston Texas, replying that she prefers the latter.

“Do you know why I’m asking you this?” the interview asked, with Azalea laughing and answering, "Yes."

When asked if she was dating the 26-year-old NFL star, the Australian native replied, “Yeah, we’re in a relationship,” confirming their romance.

Back in May, Azalea in a since-deleted tweet wrote that she was "extremely single" when rumors surfaced that she was dating Tyga after they were spotted together at Coachella.

"I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again – I’m still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly. 🙂🙏," she tweeted.

In July, the "Black Widow" rapper also stopped by ET's studios where she echoed those sentiments, jokingly adding, "I want to date! I'm ready."

"I am single and I make jokes about it because of course, we all want love, but to be honest I'm not actively looking for a man," she said, confessing that she's not on dating apps. "Or I think I could find one."

During that same interview, Azalea also opened up about her close relationship with Demi Lovato and knowing about her relapse.

"I had known about it, as a close friend," she revealed. "So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she's got a secret."

Hear more of what she had to say in the video below.

