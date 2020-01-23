Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Dating Lives

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are both enjoying the single life.

Following the pair's recent reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards, which ignited speculation that the exes could rekindle their romance, a source tells ET that "right now they just love and adore each other." Pitt and Aniston, who hadn't been photographed together in more than a decade prior to their backstage run-in, were married from 2000 to 2005.

"[They] have been much closer friends since their divorces," the source says of Pitt's 2016 split from Angelina Jolie and Aniston's 2018 breakup with Justin Theroux. "They have a very mature relationship that has evolved over time because they both have experienced marriages that didn’t work out."

As for Pitt and Aniston's current dating habits, the source says that "Brad has been dating, but nothing serious at the moment and Jen has truly been focusing on her career."

"Brad and Jen are very good friends. Neither of them are seeing anyone else seriously but as of right now they’re just friends," the source adds. "Brad has grown so much in his life since he and Jen broke up."

While there may not currently be anything romantic going on with the former couple, a second source tells ET that Pitt and Aniston -- who both won SAG Awards on Sunday -- have "occasionally and casually" seen each other since their split. In fact, Pitt attended Aniston's birthday and holiday parties last year.

A third source also tells ET that the exes "work on their friendship," adding that their "fun run-ins" are "very genuine."

At the SAG Awards, Aniston told ET that she was maintaining a sense of humor about all the commentary regarding her and Pitt's current relationship. "It's hysterical," she said. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

Pitt shared similar sentiments while speaking with ET's Keltie Knight at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday about the fanfare surrounding his and Aniston's reunion. "I don't know. I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way," he quipped.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

