Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Split for the Second Time

It's over again between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

A source tells ET that the two are indeed broken up after fans have recently been speculating that they're no longer together. Hadid, 23, and Malik, 25, initially split last March after more than two years of dating, but were spotted kissing just one month later and were later open about reconciling.

“Gigi and Zayn have broken up, but not because they don’t love one another," the source says. "After trying for a long time, the couple just couldn’t make it work. Zayn has been dealing with personal things for a while and Gigi has become a comfort blanket for him."

"Gigi will always support him but she has realized only Zayn can help Zayn," the source continues.

Hadid's last Instagram post with Malik was on Oct. 21. "Flyin home to my happy place," she wrote alongside a picture of the two cuddling.

Last June, the notoriously press-shy Malik -- who has been open about dealing with anxiety issues and overcoming an eating disorder -- talked about their relationship in an interview with GQ.

"We're adults," he said. "We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

Meanwhile, Hadid appears to be just fine and focusing on spending time with her close gal-pals. The supermodel attended good friend Taylor Swift's recent star-studded New Year's Eve party dressed as Mary Poppins.

