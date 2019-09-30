Alligator walks, bowling, rifle shooting and a screening of The Notebook!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed a show-stopping second wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on Monday, and the hotly-anticipated event was nothing short of fun and fabulous.

A source tells ET that sentimentality was the prevalent theme of the special day, so rather than worry about expensive flowers or fancy food, the couple choose details and activities which had personal meaning to them and their relationship.

For a start, they spent the evening following Sunday's rehearsal dinner at a bowling alley, in a bid to “recreate the moment,” that they met bowling. The place was also lit up in purple lights, Justin’s favorite color.

The source adds that during the day, guests shuttled around on golf carts enjoying the resort’s amenities, which range from boat trips and bicycles to alligator walks and even rifle shooting.

On the eve of the nuptials, the source says the couple also enjoyed an outdoor screening of The Notebook, while nibbling on “carnival food” like popcorn and corndogs.

According to the insider, the wedding -- which was attended by Kendall Jenner, Usher, Daniel Caesar, Joan Smalls and Scooter Braun -- was best described as “a big party.”

“They’re already very happily married so there’s no nerves or cold feet here,” the source said. “Now it’s just a chance to celebrate their relationship with some of their closest friends. It was very informal and fun!”

Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, first tied the knot at a private courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018, and debuted their wedding bands in June.

Monday evening’s ceremony was a more formal event and prior to walking down the aisle, Justin took to Instagram to share how he had bought himself a fancy new wedding gift.

"Got my self a lil wedding gift,” he captioned a pic of a new watch.

In the days leading up to the special event, a source told ET that Hailey had been taking time to pamper herself, and that she enjoyed a fun bachelorette party with pals, including Jenner, on Sept. 25 in West Hollywood, California. She wore a fitted white frock and veil for the celebration.

Justin was meanwhile said to be in "a good place" ahead of the second ceremony.



"Justin has been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating the special day with everyone," the source said. "Justin has had his ups and downs but Hailey is his constant rock through tough times like this. Justin is going into his upcoming wedding weekend in a very good place, looking forward to showing everyone the love he and Hailey share."



