Soon, Katharine McPhee is going to be off the market -- but not before cutting loose!

On Saturday night, soon after the Waitress actress wrapped up production for the night and walked off stage, her co-stars surprised her with a bachelorette party, which quickly turned rowdy!

The 35-year-old thespian took the liberty of documenting and posting every stage of the night's wild events, which included a stripper dressed as a fireman, who was recorded hoisting McPhee over his shoulder during his performance. At another point, the exotic dancer sported a mask featuring McPhee's fiancé David Foster's face.

"Not your average meet and greet," she captioned a still of the stripper on her Instagram Story.

But the fun certainly didn't end there. In no time McPhee was sporting a white veil and dancing her heart out with friends when she wasn't downing shots and glasses of champagne.

The gathering included tons of festive decorations including balloons spelling out "Bride to Be" above a fireplace.

At night's end, McPhee posted a photo of herself in spanx and a bra while still sipping champagne, which she paired with a thank you to the friends who planned the party, as well as the play's cast and crew for making her "such a happy lady."

In July of 2018, ET confirmed that McPhee and 69-year-old Foster had gotten engaged. Soon after, she posted a screenshot of a text exchange offering some insights into the fateful moment when he popped the question.

"He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," the texts state. "Totally dark only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me."

